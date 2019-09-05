Mamelodi Sundowns must not be regarded as an easy touch in the transfer market‚ warned coach Pitso Mosimane as another transfer window closed this week with many of his fringe players staying at the club.

Only Jeremy Brockie‚ who was loan to Maritzburg United‚ and George Lebese‚ who agreed a cancellation of his contract‚ got out on the last day of the window on Monday.

It means fringe players like Oupa Manyisa‚ Jose Ali Meza‚ Lucky Mohomi‚ Aubrey Ngoma and Bangaly Soumahoro are condemned to another four months‚ before the next window in January‚ with little prospect of playing … unless there is an injury crisis at the club.

But Mosimane‚ who has spent prolifically in his six years the club‚ says he is not prepared to let these players go for nothing.

“Some guys are unhappy because they don’t get to play and we have invested in these players.

“If you don’t play and you want to leave‚ you are right to look after your career. You want to but the question is who wants you?

“And if you have somebody who wants you‚ the question is how does he want you? Freebie? No!

“We paid for you. We’ve never not paid any player at Sundowns in history‚” said Mosimane.

“If you stay you must fight for your position. If you want to leave because you are not playing‚ that’s normal. We understand that’s frustrating.

“So we say ‘OK‚ you can go play. Who wants you? Who wants to pay for you?’

“There are clubs who want players for free.

"There are clubs who we bought players from who come back and say they want the same player that you bought from us but give us for free!

“Look‚ I’m not a businessman but even I know there is something wrong with that.

“They were naming their price two years earlier and now they don’t want to play.

“You must buy from me but when I come to you‚ you must give me for free.

"That doesn’t make sense‚ right? This is only happening in South Africa‚” added the Sundowns coach.