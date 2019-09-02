Soccer

Maritzburg snatch Jeremy Brockie on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns

By Marc Strydom - 02 September 2019 - 23:10
George Lebese of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 Mamelodi Sundowns Sponsorships Announcement at Hyundai Dealership in Johannesburg, South Africa on 13 October 2017.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United general manager Quintin Jetto arrived just before 11pm on Monday night to sign Kiwi striker Jeremy Brockie on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns just over an hour before the close of the preseason transfer window.

Winger George Lebese was reportedly given his clearance by Sundowns before the midnight close of the transfer window, and the former Kaizer Chiefs star is a free agent.

Brockie - who has been in miserable striking form since signing from SuperSport United for Mamelodi Sundowns for R15-million in January 2018, with just one domestic goal in one-and-a-half seasons at Chloorkop, signs on loan.

Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

He had been prolific before that at SuperSport.

He signs for a Maritzburg who were narrowly saved from relegation by coach Eric Tinkler via the playoffs last season, and becomes one of the KwaZulu-Natal team's most high-profile ever acquisitions.

