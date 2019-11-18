Kasi people snub Bafana

Perceived by many as the spiritual home of SA football, Soweto's Orlando Stadium subjected Bafana Bafana to a generally poor atmosphere in the stands against Sudan yesterday.

Lacking full backing and vibe from the stands, Bafana still managed to record an unconvincing 1-0 win over Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

Being the biggest township in the country that is home to two giants of local top-flight in Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, historically, the senior national team should not struggle to fill up any stadium in Soweto, especially at a time where the team is undergoing a new phase under the recently appointed mentor Molefi Ntseki.

Nevertheless, the 40,000 seater arena wasn't even half-packed, with only the lower tier of the venue crammed with vibrant supporters clad in Bafana's yellow and green regalia.

Weather, permitting you'd have expected a better attendance, but only 12,000, approximately, people got their bums on the seats.

The sky was clear, sun shining brilliantly.

But perhaps, local fans were still not convinced by Ntseki's troops following their 2-0 defeat away to Ghana on Thursday in what was their maiden match of the Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana mainly utilise 2010 Fifa World Cup venues such as FNB, Moses Mabhida and Nelson Mandela Bay stadiums as their primary home grounds.