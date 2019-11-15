'Can't Siya join the team?'- Mzansi isn't impressed with Bafana's loss to Ghana

South Africans hung their heads in shame after Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Ghana during the Afcon 2021 qualifiers in Cape Coast on Thursday night.

The two goals were scored by Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, 36 and 81 minutes into the game respectively. SA is in Group C with Sudan, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.

On Sunday at Orlando stadium, Bafana Bafana will go head to head against Sudan, who are leaders in Group C.

Tweeps, especially those who streamed the game online, were far from impressed.

Here are the reactions: