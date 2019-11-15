Soccer

'Can't Siya join the team?'- Mzansi isn't impressed with Bafana's loss to Ghana

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 15 November 2019 - 10:37
Bafana Bafana lost against Ghana on Thursday, and South Africans are very disappointed.
Bafana Bafana lost against Ghana on Thursday, and South Africans are very disappointed.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

South Africans hung their heads in shame after Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Ghana during the Afcon 2021 qualifiers in Cape Coast on Thursday night.

The two goals were scored by Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, 36 and 81 minutes into the game respectively. SA is in Group C with Sudan, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe.

On Sunday at Orlando stadium, Bafana Bafana will go head to head against Sudan, who are leaders in Group C. 

Tweeps, especially those who streamed the game online, were far from impressed.

Here are the reactions:

Looming SA Airways strike could leave Bafana Bafana stranded in Ghana

Bafana Bafana face a tricky conundrum as they have to find a way past rivals Ghana in a crunch match in the Gold Coast on Thursday night and then try ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Ghana muscle past Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast

It was not the worst of starts for new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki in his first competitive match, but it was not the best either as South ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Talks between Caf and Safa offer glimmer of hope to Bafana Bafana fans

The SA Football Association (Safa) and Confederation of African Football (Caf) are working to try to resolve a TV blackout in South Africa of Caf ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X