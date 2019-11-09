Captain Klaasen has plenty of brains to pick at the Spartans

Tshwane Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen will tap into the experience of senior players like Albie Morkel and AB de Villiers during the Mzansi Super League (MSL) this season.

The 28-year-old Klaasen, who has replaced former Proteas captain De Villiers as leader of the side, said he will take a relaxed approach to his leadership role while at the same time seeking guidance whenever necessary.

“I am quite a relaxed captain,” he said this week at SuperSport Park in Centurion as the Spartans prepared for their opening match against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday.

“I try to get everyone’s point of view because everyone has different ideas. It’s always been my way.

“I have spent a lot of time with Albie Morkel, really picking his brain about the way he captains. I think he’s been one of our best captains in SA, the way he sums up the game, handles the pressure. I have really learnt a lot from him in the last four seasons.”

Asked how the captaincy came about, Klaasen said he was appointed by coach Mark Boucher.