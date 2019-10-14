Ntseki unfazed by big test

The moment of truth has arrived for Molefi Ntseki as he faces his first test as Bafana Bafana coach.

Bafana have a difficult first hurdle under Ntseki as they take on Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday.

Their preparations have been hit by a number of injury setbacks, with Bongani Zungu withdrawn from the squad. Ntseki remains undeterred and acknowledged that injuries are part of the game.

"As a coach you should prepare for things like that.

"When things like these happen we should not be affected too much because we have called up enough players," Ntseki said.

"If someone is injured we will give others a chance."