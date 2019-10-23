Mngonyama targets possible return to Bafana

Maritzburg United defender Kwanda Mngonyama is hell-bent on returning to Bafana Bafana.

Mngonyama already boasts five Bafana appearances that he amassed in the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) in 2015. The Maritzburg defender hopes to impress new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

"It's my wish to get more caps with the national team, and because there's a new coach [Ntseki] we, as players, have equal chance to fight for places," said Mngonyama, who also represented SA under-23s six times.

"I believe that if I can get back to my best form I can get a Bafana call-up. However, my main goal at this stage is to do well at my club and then we will see what can follow."

Mngonyama also shed some light on how his switch from Cape Town City to the Team of Choice before the start of the season came about.