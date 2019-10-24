Webber says he won't let stardust blind him to reality
As a young footballer, living a life full of fame and riches may look like a dream come true, but that might not be the best case scenario for some players experiencing their first taste of the spotlight.
This is why budding SuperSport United midfielder Jamie Webber, 21, roped in a financial advisor soon after joining Matsatsantsa from Stellenbosch in January last year.
"I have a financial advisor who helps me to know where to put my money and stuff, so I'd know where to save, what to spend on. I live a humble life, I drive a small car. an Opel Corsa," Webber told Sowetan.
With his star rising, having helped Matsatsantsa win the MTN8 title, his maiden trophy in the top flight, Webber admits his life has taken an upturn as people in public spaces now recognise him. However, he insists he has it all under control.
"My life has changed a lot since winning the MTN8, it's the first cup in my professional career and in the league we've been doing well. People are greeting me at the malls and all these public places," Webber said.
"I am not really worried about fame. I'd rather not let it go to my head because it can kill you as a soccer player. To stay grounded, I go to church and pray every day, that's my strength."
The lad from Mitchells Plain in the Cape Flats credits the guidance of his father, Mark Webber, for aiding him to shrug off the social ills that are synonymous with his place of birth.
"In the area where I come from there's a lot of gangsterism going on and it's so easy to fall into that. My father made sure that I am not part of those bad things. He always believed that my future was in football," Webber stated.
Webber has started only one of the eight matches he's featured in across all competitions this season. The ex-Stellies midfielder has frequently been coming off the bench to replace his close friend and fellow youngster, Sipho Mbule, who's also 21.
