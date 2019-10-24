Webber says he won't let stardust blind him to reality

As a young footballer, living a life full of fame and riches may look like a dream come true, but that might not be the best case scenario for some players experiencing their first taste of the spotlight.

This is why budding SuperSport United midfielder Jamie Webber, 21, roped in a financial advisor soon after joining Matsatsantsa from Stellenbosch in January last year.

"I have a financial advisor who helps me to know where to put my money and stuff, so I'd know where to save, what to spend on. I live a humble life, I drive a small car. an Opel Corsa," Webber told Sowetan.

With his star rising, having helped Matsatsantsa win the MTN8 title, his maiden trophy in the top flight, Webber admits his life has taken an upturn as people in public spaces now recognise him. However, he insists he has it all under control.

"My life has changed a lot since winning the MTN8, it's the first cup in my professional career and in the league we've been doing well. People are greeting me at the malls and all these public places," Webber said.