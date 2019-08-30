SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is planning to unleash his youth brigade on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal first leg clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The up-and-coming Sipho Mbule‚ Jamie Webber‚ Luke Fleurs and Teboho Mokoena‚ plus more established but still only 24 Aubrey Modiba‚ are key performers of United’s promising start to the Absa Premiership campaign‚ where they are sitting fourth with seven points after as many games.

“They are part of our squad and they are going to play because so far they have played a huge part in terms of our success.

"They are part of the plans going forward‚” Tembo said‚ adding that it sometimes is tricky managing younger players.

“It is not easy managing young players‚ but it is not only about me. It is us as a club and senior players who must make them realise that you are always only as good as your last game.