Do or die for Rulani Mokwena

Orlando Pirates stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena borrowed a page out of his close friend and mentor Steve Komphela's book in declaring that he would be willing to give his life in order for his team to find success.

These are anxious times at the Buccaneers as fans are waiting to see if the players will respond positively to the philosophy of Mokwena and in so doing end their six-year trophyless drought.

In attempting to explain his desperation for the team to do well, Mokwena said he would be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

"I say all the time that I'm here to serve. My grandfather died for this club. My uncle Jomo Sono left his wedding for this club, so who am I to complain [if I have] to spend sleepless nights to make sure that the club gets back to winning ways," Mokwena said.

"If it comes with pressure then so be it. If it means I get cut then so be it. If, at the end, it results in Orlando Pirates reclaiming its glory days I am even prepared to die for it."