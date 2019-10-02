'The only position Monyane can't play is goalkeeper'

Orlando Pirates teenage sensation Thabiso Monyane can play virtually every outfield position with ease.

This is the sentiment of one of Pirates' development coaches Mandla Qhogi, who mentored Monyane,19, in his childhood, having arrived at the Buccaneers when he was only 11 years old.

Before his graduation to the senior team, where he has since been dubbed as "the best right-back in the country right now" by Bucs coach Rulani Mokwena, Monyane was adept at scoring and creating goals as a centre-forward.

"Thabiso is a multifunctional player because at our under-13 level he was a centre-back. At some stage we used to play him as a striker or a winger. The only position he cannot play is goalkeeper," Qhogi told Sowetan yesterday.

Qhogi, who also mentored Monyane during his brief stint as the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach last season, laid bare the Amajita utility teen's favourite position.