Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena and his Cape Town City counterpart Benni McCarthy have downplayed the tense confrontation that played out in the second half of the thrilling 3-3 draw between the two sides at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Mokwena and McCarthy had a heated exchange on the touchline but they insisted after the game that the incident happened in the heat of the moment.

McCarthy explained that he was not impressed with Mokwena as the Pirates coach kept on kicking the balls away at a time when the Bucs were leading 3-2.

“I felt that because he was winning‚ he was kicking the balls away‚” said McCarthy.

“If you can’t respect my players‚ you don’t deserve my respect and felt he needed to know.

"When it was 3-3‚ he was chasing the balls I told him leave them.

"I told him you want to play quick but when you were winning you kicked the balls away.

"Now because we have equalised‚ you are rushing and there are three to four balls on the pitch.

"It wasn’t a fight because if it was a fight he won’t come out on top‚ that I can assure you.

"That is what annoyed me the most because I would never do that.