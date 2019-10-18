Calls to end schools violence grow louder

There is a growing concern over increased incidents of violence in schools, which in most cases claim the lives of pupils across the country.

In just two weeks, there were several incidents of stabbings between pupils.

The latest incident claimed the life of Lerato Nkhalitshane, 16, a grade 10 pupil at Reikaletsi Senior Secondary School in Koffiefontein in the Free State. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday at Pelonomi Hospital.

Free State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said Nkhalitshane was stabbed by a 16-year-old fellow grade 10 pupil.

"It is alleged that the two were fighting over a girlfriend who is in the same school. The stabbing incident happened after school, outside the school premises. He was rushed to Pelonomi Hospital but sadly passed away," Ndaba said.

Education MEC Tate Makhgoe passed his condolences to the family and Nkhalitshane schoolmates.