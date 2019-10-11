Stellenbosch FC have moved their prestige home match against Orlando Pirates at the end of the month to Cape Town Stadium‚ which means a weekend double-header attraction for fans in the Mother City.

Homeless Stellenbosch were to host the Buccaneers on Saturday‚ October 26 at Athlone Stadium but are now moving to the bigger venue‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.

The game will be played the afternoon after Cape Town City host Maritzburg United on Friday night‚ October 25 in what will be a feast of soccer for the Mother City.

Newly-promoted Stellenbosch are likely to spend the entire season playing in Cape Town‚ forcing fans to travel the 50-odd-kilometre‚ 45-minute trip rather than getting to watch their heroes in their own backyard as was the case last season in the National First Division, now called GladAfrica Championship.