Bafana Bafana striker Bradley Grobler has said that a new fitness training team at SuperSport United put him in top shape in the preseason‚ which has been a factor in his sharpness and scoring form‚ and so far being injury-free.

Grobler‚ on form – including Saturday’s winner in SuperSport’s 1-0 MTN8 cup final win against Highlands Park – appears likely for at least a substitute’s run‚ though perhaps a start‚ when Bafana meet Mali in their Mandela Challenge friendly in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The striker has had many a promising false start to a season that has been then been hampered by his injury-proneness.

This season has been his sharpest start yet‚ with five goals in six league games for equally in-form SuperSport‚ and a further two in four (overall seven in 10 matches) in the MTN8.

Grobler was asked what has changed in his training regime as he enters his senior years at 31. He credited the new SuperSport conditioning team of Kobus de Wet and Innocent Mchunu for a tough preseason‚ and resisting the temptation of going easy on the now-veteran.

“The last few years with the injuries the coaches have kind of not made me train as hard as I maybe should have‚” Grobler said.

“This season we have got a new fitness trainer in at SuperSport – and preseason was hard.

“I worked extremely hard. There was no cutting corners‚ no taking days off‚ no half-trainings. I think that’s played a big part. I’ve felt extremely good on the field.

“Over the last few years for me to finish 90 minutes has not been possible. This season I’ve finished all the games I’ve started.