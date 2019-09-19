Polokwane City coach fires shots at ref after penalty shootout loss

Polokwane City coach Zlatko Krmpotic accused referee Victor Gomes of being one-sided during his team’s defeat on penalties to Highlands Park in the MTN8 semifinal on Tuesday night.

After 180 minutes of goalless football, as the second leg at Makhulong Stadium also ended 0-0 and the tie went straight to penalties, Highlands won the shootout 4-3.

Krmpotic said he believed Gomes’s officiating made it difficult for Polokwane.

“It’s very hard when you lose on a penalty shootout. But penalties for one side are lucky. We didn’t have the luck in this game,” said Krmpotic.