Mokete Mogaila, the cup game hero

The atmosphere was thick and you could cut it with a knife as Mokete Mogaila prepared to take his penalty for Highlands Park against Polokwane City at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday.

The pressure was just too much on the tiny speedy winger, but Mogaila bravely stepped forward to convert, sending the Lions of the North into the final of the MTN final, to contest for the R8m first prize.

Famously known as "Makhokhoba", the 24-year-old had come in the game as a late substitute for Lindokuhle Mbatha to give the Lions of the North some new ideas in attack.

It took the trouble of carrying the hopes, dreams, wishes and aspirations of his club, management and thousands of their fans.

His bravery paid dividends when he rattled the net, sending City's keeper George Chigova in the opposite direction.