Concerns from Eskom over supplier's acquisition

Senior managers at Eskom have raised concerns over the possible takeover of the utility's biggest coal supplier South 32's SA Energy Coal (SAEC) by Seriti Resources.

The managers warned that the acquisition of the coal supplier by Seriti could have huge implications on the economy.

On Monday, reports emerged that Seriti's takeover of SAEC could see it overtaking Exxaro resources as Eskom's largest coal supplier.

Seriti Resources is a 91% black-owned and controlled coal mining led by chief executive Mike Teke, who donated large sums into President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

The deal between Seriti and SAEC, which is now before the Competition Commission, has come under scrutiny after it emerged that Seriti will also inherit a R12bn rehab liability from South 32.

Sowetan has seen an internal document prepared by senior managers at the power utility who expressed their concerns about exclusive contractual negotiations to acquire South 32's SAEC.

According to the report, the merger of the two top coal suppliers, South 32 and Seriti will significantly weaken Eskom's bargaining position and obliterate prospects for competitive pricing and immediately reduce the likelihood of taming coal inflation in the foreseeable future.