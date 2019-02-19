Mokete Mogaila's fine balancing act of soccer, books

Exciting Highlands Park winger Mokete Mogaila is making it in football and education against all odds.

Mogaila, 23, hails from Ga-Mashashane outside Polokwane in Limpopo. This is where it all began for him.

He's a second-born child in a family of three and has never met his father. Mogaila credits his "superhero" mom for his upbringing and said he's never slept on an empty stomach.

Mogaila came through the Mpumalanga Black Aces Academy where he played alongside SuperSport United's Aubrey Modiba.

After the club was sold in mid-2016 and renamed Cape Town City, he starred for Alexandra United in the ABC Motsepe League.

In 2015, he took a gap year and focused on his football, but was able to enrol at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) at the beginning of 2017 and has been studying mathematical science - majoring in computer science and applied maths.

Through UJ, he was able to continue playing football in the SAB League and the Varsity Cup.