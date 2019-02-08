Win now a must for Thabo Senong's Amajita

Burundi came into the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger as the competition's dark horses, but the east Africans are more than capable of causing an upset over Amajita in today's group A clash at Stade de Maradi (5.30pm SA time).

To qualify for the knockout phase and secure their berth at the U-20 Fifa World Cup in Poland from May 25-June 16, Amajita need to beat Burundi.

A draw could also work for SA, but only if group leaders Nigeria beat Niger in the other group A match.

Amajita find themselves in this desperate position after they drew their opening group matches against Niger (1-1) and Nigeria (0-0).

Heading into the last group matches, SA are level with Niger on two points. Nigeria are at the summit with four points, and Burundi at the bottom with one point.