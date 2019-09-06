Milutin Sredojevic will have a chance to win a trophy within a month of his arrival at Zamalek when they play the Egyptian FA Cup final in Alexandria on Sunday.

This comes with a touch of irony given that the Serbian-born coach departed Orlando Pirates without any silverware after two-and-bit seasons last month.

Zamalek meet Pyramids FC at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Sunday night to decide the final trophy of last season.

The delay in deciding the cup comes after Egypt hosted the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in June and July‚ extending the length of the domestic season.

Egyptian authorities‚ who usually restrict crowds for football games because of fears over political agitation‚ announced on Friday they will allow a 20‚000-strong crowd to watch the game.

It will be the fourth game in charge of the Cairo giants for Sredojevic since his surprise move from Pirates.