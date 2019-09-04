Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic still aspires to coach in SA

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has not ruled out the possibility of returning to coach in SA.

Sredojevic shocked the SA football fraternity after his sudden resignation from Orlando Pirates and his abrupt exit from the country to join Egyptian giants Zamalek.

He left with many unanswered questions, including a sexual assault allegation. Despite the controversy that has harmed his reputation and a possible criminal case to answer for, Sredojevic says he would have no problem returning to SA in future.

"I was during both my spells extremely respectful to South Africa and South African football that I have no reason why I would not in the future be possibly part of the Mzansi football family," Sredojevic told Sowetan.

"I am grateful to my African football father Dr Irvin Khoza for each moment we spent together as I had a university of life, not just working as I was not coaching but wholeheartedly loving all football stakeholders I just say never say never."