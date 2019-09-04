Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic still aspires to coach in SA
Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has not ruled out the possibility of returning to coach in SA.
Sredojevic shocked the SA football fraternity after his sudden resignation from Orlando Pirates and his abrupt exit from the country to join Egyptian giants Zamalek.
He left with many unanswered questions, including a sexual assault allegation. Despite the controversy that has harmed his reputation and a possible criminal case to answer for, Sredojevic says he would have no problem returning to SA in future.
"I was during both my spells extremely respectful to South Africa and South African football that I have no reason why I would not in the future be possibly part of the Mzansi football family," Sredojevic told Sowetan.
"I am grateful to my African football father Dr Irvin Khoza for each moment we spent together as I had a university of life, not just working as I was not coaching but wholeheartedly loving all football stakeholders I just say never say never."
During our chat, Sredojevic refused to comment on the assault case, only saying that his lawyers are dealing with the matter.
Micho, as he is affectionately known, also revealed that Al Ahly nearly hijacked his switch to the White Knights.
"Zamalek wanted me in 2017 but Pirates snatched me.
"That Friday when I separated from Pirates was an unbelievable night of my life, where on demands of Zamalek players and supporters I was persuaded to take over the hardest coaching job in African football," he said.
"I was ambushed by arch-rivals Ahly to join them with a much bigger financial offer but my consciousness did not allow me to dodge Zamalek and people here know that and respect the loyalty I have shown to my present team."
Having recently celebrated his 50th birthday, the ex-Uganda national team boss reflected on his journey in the 18 years on the continent.
"I came as a young coach of 32 years that came on a football adventure that was supposed to be short-lived but affected and infected with love and respect for Africa.
"I look to remain a servant and soldier of the game on this magnificent continent."
