Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18-million salary’ at Zamalek revealed
Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is in for a bumper pay-day at his new Egyptian side Zamalek‚ if the club’s flamboyant chairman Mortada Mansour is to be believed.
Sredojevic led a messy divorce from Pirates last week‚ resigning on Friday and taking the next flight out that evening as he scampered to leave South Africa.
He cited his sick mother as the reason at the time‚ but days later signed a one-year contract with Zamalek‚ his ailing parent now seemingly an afterthought.
And while he was in transit to Cairo‚ a Sunday newspaper reported that a case of indecent exposure had been opened against him by a hotel cleaner‚ adding another layer of complexity to the story.
The truth may well come out in time‚ but perhaps leading his thoughts was also a bumper pay-deal for his services‚ according to Mansour.
The Zamalek chairman told reporters that Sredojevic would earn US$100‚000 per month (approximately R1.5-million) during his one-year contract. While his exact earnings at Pirates are not known‚ it is safe to say this would present a massive jump in salary.
“Micho signed a one-season contract for US$1.2-million (R18-million). The contract includes a release clause stipulating a compensation worth two months of the coach’s salary‚” Mansour revealed.
It needs to be stated that what Mansour says should be taken with a pinch of salt. He is prone to theatrics and making dramatic statements not always based on reality.
At that salary‚ Zamalek could probably have gotten a more accomplished coach from Europe or South America.
Sredojevic himself reiterated that it was a “dream” job for him in North Africa.
“I’m very delighted to lead Zamalek. I have worked in coaching on the African continent since 2001. I always try to perform well and achieve positive results where I work‚” he said.
“I will be assisted by two Serbian coaches‚ one of them is for the goalkeepers.
“I will offer my best performance to Zamalek‚ and the players’ high quality will help me. With spirit‚ determination and commitment I can achieve everything. I would like to thank Orlando Pirates‚ but coaching Zamalek is a dream for anyone.”