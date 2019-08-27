Why do powerful men often get caught with pants down?

Money and status seem to be the tools that make most men think they are untouchable and that women will find them irresistible.

It's not a South African problem but a global one.

Big names such as musician R. Kelly and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein are facing fresh charges after many women accused them of sexual predation.

The latest case in SA involves ex-Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, who apparently resigned after a hotel cleaner charged him with indecent exposure for allegedly trying to force himself on her.

In SA, the spectre of sexual abuse and violence has even engulfed presidents and other government officials who have been accused - although not found guilty.

The debate, as Women's Month comes to an end, rages on: Why do powerful, successful men consistently get caught with their pants down?

Is it their reliance on their power and authority that makes them believe they can get what they want - sex - without regard for the law?

A controversial theory by Dallas Lynn looks at how men and women (supposedly) evaluate each other. The premise of the ladder theory is that all men gauge women by asking "would I have sex with this woman or how likely is she to have sex with me"?

And women apparently have two ladders: the potential sexual partners and platonic partners - those they would never have sex with.