Micho's sexual assault accuser traumatised

A Johannesburg woman who has accused former Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic of sexual assault says she's so traumatised that she can neither eat nor sleep.

"I am trying to forget about this because it's been giving me a headache. I can't eat and I can't sleep ... since the 8th [of August] I have been trying to block it out of my mind," the woman said yesterday.

The 51-year-old woman, who cannot be named as she is a victim of sexual offence, spoke out for the first time yesterday, revealing how the incident had traumatised her.

Sunday World reported that the woman opened a case against Sredojevic at the Norwood police station following the incident that allegedly happened at Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg.

The alleged victim, who works as a cleaner at the hotel, said she has been failing to come to terms with what happened and has been trying to forget about it.

She said dealing with the trauma was her priority and that whether Sredojevic returns to SA or not to answer for the alleged crime was a secondary concern to her.

Sredojevic abruptly resigned from his job at Orlando Pirates on Friday - on the eve of the team's MTN8 fixture against Highlands Park.

Pirates lost that match 1-0.