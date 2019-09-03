Ntseki outlines his plans

At his maiden press conference as the new permanent Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki tried his best to articulate that he will do things differently from his predecessors, and that he is the right man for the job.

The former under-17 national team coach was confirmed as the new Bafana Bafana coach on Saturday after a meeting of the Safa national executive committee.

The 50-year-old worked under previous coaches Shakes Mashaba and Stuart Baxter.

In his vision for the future, Ntseki outlined plans to have a selection committee responsible for choosing the squad and a scouting team; he also roped in Trott Moloto to act as an adviser.

"The selection committee can be my technical team because all that is important is the profiling of players. We should not be scratching our heads when we are about to announce the team.