Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has brought in former national boss Trott Moloto as a technical advisor and Kaizer Chiefs' development coach Arthur Zwane as an assistant.

Ntseki stressed that for now Moloto‚ who was seconded from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Zwane from Kaizer Chiefs are brought in on an interim capacity for Saturday’s friendly against Zambia in Lusaka.

Ntseki‚ who had been the assistant to predecessor Stuart Baxter who resigned on August 2‚ had initially also been appointed in a caretaker capacity as Bafana coach.

On Saturday‚ Safa’s technical committee put the 50-year-old national U17 coach forward as their lone recommendation to replace Baxter and the NEC endorsed that proposal.

“The technical committee is a very difficult one‚ because we should remember that I was appointed interim coach on August 3‚” Ntseki said when presented to the media at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosebank at the start of his first camp in Johannesburg as head coach this week.

“And it was this Saturday where I got an appointment call to say you are the official head coach of Bafana Bafana. So whatever we are working on was based on that interim position.”

Moloto has worked for Sundowns since the mid-2000s in various roles‚ including coach and technical director.

The 63-year-old former Moroka Swallows defending legend coached Bafana from 1998 to 2000‚ in 2002 and before that he was in charge of Umtata Bush Bucks in the 1990s.

Zwane (45)‚ a 1990s star winger of Jomo Cosmos‚ Chiefs and Bafana‚ has been an assistant and development coach at Amakhosi.

Ntseki might have both on an interim basis for now‚ but seems likely to push for permanent posts after the Zambia friendly.

“We have brought in knowledgeable people who I feel would be of help to carry Bafana Bafana to the next level‚” the new coach said.

“I don’t believe it’s all about me‚ I believe it’s all about a collective. That is why I have also started engaging the PSL coaches. I felt we need to have a scouting team and then a selection team. So I have asked Sundowns to release coach Trott Moloto‚ who will be coming in as a technical adviser and coming in as a mentor because of his vast experience in the national teams‚ and because I have got a very good relationship with him as a legend of the game and a coach.

“He is coming in to be a voice of reason in the side. Somebody we can consult with‚ somebody who can share [ideas] so we can manage our players better. Coach Arthur Zwane has been around for years and I’ve worked with him since I started at Safa as he has gone through the coaching courses and been on the bench at Kaizer Chiefs‚ and he also played for Bafana Bafana.”

The goalkeeper-coach remains Andre Arendse‚ Sundowns’ conditioning guru Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga returns as fitness trainer to replace Joshua Smith who Ntseki said has “commitments with AmaZulu”.

Bafana are training this week in Germiston and depart for Zambia on Thursday.