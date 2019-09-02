Ntseki's hiring jolts many

Molefi Ntseki's appointment as Bafana Bafana's new coach is arguably the biggest shock since SA's re-admission to international football almost three decades ago.

SA Football Association's decision to appoint the 50-year-old as a permanent coach has left many asking: "Who is he?" But the man has been around the block as much as he's not the most recognisable face in local football circles.

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama is convinced that Ntseki has what it takes to take the country forward since Stuart Baxter's departure exactly a month ago.

"I'm very happy for Ntseki. I've always said that it must be a South African," commented Da Gama, who previously worked with Ntseki in the national team.

"All I can say is that he must not put himself under pressure and I've spoken to him a couple of times [in the past] and I said to him, 'be brave and select the team that you think is right and don't just sit on the fence'.

"I think he must use the PSL and NFD coaches as part of his technical team, because we will support him 100%."

Safa were expected to name a local man to take over from Baxter, because they apparently don't have the funds to bring in another expensive foreign mentor.