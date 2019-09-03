Bafana Bafana to get new kit sponsor

A new kit sponsor for the SA national teams is set to be announced later this month after the deal with Nike expired.

The sponsorship deal between SA Football Association (Safa) and the famous swoosh brand expired in July at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Nevertheless, Bafana Bafana and other national sides will continue using their Nike kits in the meanwhile.

Molefi Ntseki's team face Zambia in a friendly in Lusaka on Saturday and will use the same kit, while Banyana Banyana host Botswana in an Olympic eliminator tonight.

"We are entitled to use the Nike kit whilst finalising our negotiations between Nike and a potential new partner," Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul said.

Sowetan understands UK sportswear maker Umbro and Italian brand Lotto are interested in taking over.