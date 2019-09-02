Safa has not given Molefi any mandate

New Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has no official mandate agreed on yet, acting South Africa Football Association (Safa) CEO Russell Paul has said.

Paul, speaking after Ntseki had just been confirmed in a Safa national executive committee meeting at Safa House on Saturday as full-time Bafana coach, said if there is to be a mandate, it will be agreed between the coach and the association at a later stage.

Paul did say that qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar basically went without saying as targets for the new head coach. "The obvious thing for South African football is the fact that we want to qualify for Afcon 2021, and we want to qualify for Afcon 2023, and we want to qualify for the World Cup," Paul said.

"Those are the three major, major issues for SA football. Coupled with that is, we need to have greater success in the Cosafa Cup. Those are the things that have been factored in to a discussion with him on how we will reach an agreement on the targets for him."

Ntseki (50), the assistant to Stuart Baxter who resigned on August 2, had already been named caretaker Bafana coach for Saturday's friendly against Zambia in Lusaka.