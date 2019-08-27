Soccer

TS Galaxy's CAF fairytale is no fluke

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 27 August 2019 - 09:29
Dan Malesela
Dan Malesela

TS Galaxy have shown that their run in cup competitions is no fluke after progressing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Mpumalanga club are rolling ahead in the Africa tournament after their 1-0 win (2-0 aggregate) over St Louis from the Seychelles on Sunday, thanks to a Thero Setsile goal.

They now advance to the second round, where they meet CNaPS of Madagascar next month. Also in the mix in this round are Bidvest Wits, who have been drawn against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini.

A third round will then be played before the competition moves on to the group stages.

Galaxy's exploits began in the Nedbank Cup where they became the first ever lower division side to be crowned champions in May.

TS Galaxy get taste of Confed tricks and mind games in Seychelles

Nedbank Cup champions TS Galaxy got to experience first-hand the harsh realities that come with playing continental football upon their arrival in ...
Sport
3 days ago

As a result of their cup triumph, the club qualified for the African competition. Dan Malesela continues to demonstrate that he is an underrated coach in South African football.

He did what many thought was the impossible by guiding his team to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final a few months ago, and now his run continues with his first taste of African football.

Many SA clubs fear playing in CAF competitions, but Galaxy are different. Led by ambitious owner Tim Sukazi, the Rockets are only too eager to make their mark in local and continental football.

SuperSport were the last SA club to go far in the Confederation Cup. In 2017, United made it all the way to the final, only to lose to TP Mazembe of Congo.

Sundowns and Pirates face tough examination on the continent

South African hopes of success in continental club competition this season faces stiff examination as both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates must ...
Sport
1 week ago

Jomo Sono lauds new sponsor

'The standard is going to go up'
Sport
1 week ago

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
X