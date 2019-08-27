TS Galaxy's CAF fairytale is no fluke

TS Galaxy have shown that their run in cup competitions is no fluke after progressing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Mpumalanga club are rolling ahead in the Africa tournament after their 1-0 win (2-0 aggregate) over St Louis from the Seychelles on Sunday, thanks to a Thero Setsile goal.

They now advance to the second round, where they meet CNaPS of Madagascar next month. Also in the mix in this round are Bidvest Wits, who have been drawn against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini.

A third round will then be played before the competition moves on to the group stages.

Galaxy's exploits began in the Nedbank Cup where they became the first ever lower division side to be crowned champions in May.