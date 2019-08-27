TS Galaxy's CAF fairytale is no fluke
TS Galaxy have shown that their run in cup competitions is no fluke after progressing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Mpumalanga club are rolling ahead in the Africa tournament after their 1-0 win (2-0 aggregate) over St Louis from the Seychelles on Sunday, thanks to a Thero Setsile goal.
They now advance to the second round, where they meet CNaPS of Madagascar next month. Also in the mix in this round are Bidvest Wits, who have been drawn against Young Buffaloes of eSwatini.
A third round will then be played before the competition moves on to the group stages.
Galaxy's exploits began in the Nedbank Cup where they became the first ever lower division side to be crowned champions in May.
As a result of their cup triumph, the club qualified for the African competition. Dan Malesela continues to demonstrate that he is an underrated coach in South African football.
He did what many thought was the impossible by guiding his team to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final a few months ago, and now his run continues with his first taste of African football.
Many SA clubs fear playing in CAF competitions, but Galaxy are different. Led by ambitious owner Tim Sukazi, the Rockets are only too eager to make their mark in local and continental football.
SuperSport were the last SA club to go far in the Confederation Cup. In 2017, United made it all the way to the final, only to lose to TP Mazembe of Congo.