TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi says the lower tier side should be allowed to be begin the defence of their Nedbank Cup title from the round of 32 and has thrown the gauntlet to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to amend the rules.

Galaxy‚ who play in the National First Division (NFD) now known as the GladAfrica Championship‚ will have to start their title defence from the qualifying stages.

Coach Dan Malesela’s side famously stunned Kaizer Chiefs to lift the trophy and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup in May. They started their participation in the continental tournament with a 1-0 win over St Louis of Seychelles last weekend.

“As the defending champions of the Nedbank Cup‚ who happen to be playing in the NFD (lower titer) as opposed to the PSL (topflight)‚ we would have hoped for better thinking around this issue of us having to play the preliminaries to qualify for the last 32 of the tournament proper‚” said Sukazi.

“I am throwing a challenge at them (the PSL) to say 'look at the rules and see that you amend them so that they cater for this current situation'.

"Laws change to cater for prevailing circumstances in every sector.

"What stops us as football people‚ being as innovative and smart as we are‚ from changing these rules that now seem not to be making sense and not accommodating to the current circumstances.

“We have an abnormal situation here where the 16 PSL clubs will qualify automatically for the round of 32 without any of them being champions and we have to play qualifiers.

"If that comes from the rules‚ no one contemplated this situation when they crafted those rules and it will cause whoever is responsible for drafting the rules to go back and look at the issue.

“Rules are there but even laws get amended and in my view this is a no brainer because you cannot have champions playing qualifiers and have teams who haven’t won the competition getting automatic qualification for the competition.”