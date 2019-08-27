Gender politics of cooking pap spreads needless fear

South African men like complaining about the quality of pap as if they can even braai.

How many of us have had to bite through charcoal-infused meat at a braai because Ntombi's boyfriend thinks he's a braai boss? Meanwhile, he had an opinion on how women should cook pap.

"Hey chief, if your girlfriend doesn't know how to cook pap then you're done for boy! Uzodlani?"

The politics of whose girlfriend cooks pap and who's boyfriend braais the meat is always entertaining. I find it sad that my fellow people are so obsessed with gender roles. Men do the braaing and women cook the pap and all the other chores. No questions asked.

But what if Steven is actually a better pap master and Ntombi is the true braai master? Now, because everyone conforms to stifling gender roles, his true passion remains undiscovered.