Chippa look to regroup for Part 2 with the Buccaneers

Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo was satisfied with his side's performance and wants to build on that in their league match on Wednesday.
Kabelo Dlamini netted a brace, with Tapelo Xoki scoring the other to send Pirates to the final, while Elmo Kambindu scored the only goal for Chippa.
Kopo said they will have to regroup and start preparing for the Buccaneers again at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
"I don't want to be very aggressive towards the officials, but I think to a certain extent they contributed to the emotions of this game," Kopo told the media after the match.
"But I'm happy with the performance of the team in the second half. I'm proud of the boys. We brought in a youngster from Diski Challenge, Phaphama [Tyongwana], and we feel that as a start, he did well.
"It's difficult that we will face Pirates again on Wednesday. We have to regroup, reflect and plan for the game. But congratulations to Pirates, a big club, big investment and big resources and they did exactly what we expected.
"We struggled with the tempo, but other than that, there had to be a winner and unfortunately, it was not us.
"You could see the emotions in the second half. Our players got frustrated whenever we didn't get a decision.
"And it was difficult for us to control because the players wanted to do well and win this game. But we have four league games and 12 points to play for and we need to pick up points."
After Chippa lost striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, who got his second yellow card on Saturday, Kopo said they are thin now going into the match on Wednesday.
"We are thin at the moment since we arrived at Chippa. This has been the toughest from the player availability," he said.
"We don't have a big squad. [Goodman] Mosele is out, and Azalo [Ntsabo] has been out today [Saturday], we lost Eva, so we have to tap in at DDC unfortunately.
"I think it opens up the opportunity for other players. We are limping, we are like a hospital ward."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm); CPT City v Swallows, Athlone (7.30pm); Royal v Spurs, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm)
Friday: SuperSport v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville, (3pm); Sundowns v Royal, Loftus (5.30pm); Pirates v Bay, Orlando (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v Galaxy, Cape Town (3pm); Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm).
Chippa look to regroup for Part 2 with the Buccaneers
Chilly Boys depleted after Eva Nga red card, while Mosele is also out
