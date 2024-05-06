Mokwena explains why he substituted Lunga

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has suggested that they may have been lucky for Divine Lunga not to have received his second yellow card during their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Lunga was substituted after 28 minutes after a challenge on Devin Titus, which warranted a second yellow card and would have seen the defender walk.
But referee Jelly Chavani, who had given Stellies a free kick, attended to his assistant Zakhele Siwela, who was struggling with a hamstring injury and Mokwena used that opportunity to sub Lunga for Thapelo Morena.
"I think even before I go to the second incident, I thought the first yellow was a bit soft," Mokwena explained to the media during the post-match press conference.
"When I looked at that one with Divine, I said the first one may be a bit too harsh, especially for the profile of the game... and so early. You can go into that space.
"And then of course, he puts himself on the edge when he goes in for their second situation, but it also starts because we allow the ball to be delivered in that area.
"Then it becomes a speed race. It becomes difficult. But I think some of them go your way and [others] don't."
Mokwena also explained why they decided to make a sub at that moment with Lunga struggling to contain Titus and added that they were spot on with their tactics.
"There were a lot of small details that we had to pay attention to and I think we were spot on with that and yeah, I don't know it can go that way and manage the situation.
"Maybe you have to compliment the referee for trying to manage the semifinal, leaving it 11 v 11 and maybe not causing as much controversy as we've seen over the last couple of weeks.
"Maybe that was the thinking of the official, I don't know, but like I said, the first yellow card was soft.
"Then maybe when he went for the second one, that's the one he should have gotten a yellow for. Then you are not talking about whether it should be a send-off or not.
But that's perspective I choose because I will always protect my players and team and I will always be biased on my outlook on things."
