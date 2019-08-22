Private investigators stumped as cops let 'crowbar kingpin' go free

Private investigators tracking a Cape Town 'crowbar gang' say that the 12 robberies they have linked to its activities so far this year are “well-organised and professional”.

The investigators, who were engaged by a business which has lost property worth hundreds of thousands of rands in a series of robberies, have been stumped by the police’s slow response, despite direct evidence linking one of the gang members to at least three robberies.

Andrew Mvinjelwa, 32, from Gugulethu, was arrested on July 12 with three other suspects after a guard at an insurance company in Century City saw men trying to break in through a window.

This was the second attempt to break into the building. On March 8, Century City armed response guards stopped burglars getting away with TVs and laptops after they broke in through a window using a crowbar.