Army guards Eskom workers cutting illegal connections in Khayelitsha

About a month ago, the army was deployed to various areas on the Cape Flats to help police with their battle against gangs and crime. On Tuesday, the army accompanied police to guard Eskom workers who were removing illegal electricity connections into Qandu-qandu informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

The settlement has no basic services and residents there depend on illegal connections for electricity. On Tuesday, residents looked on as wires were disconnected from their shacks. Several people questioned the army’s presence and its role during the removals.

“We will connect again even if we have to use barbed wire,” shouted one resident.

“The army is here to intimidate us so that we do not fight against this oppression,” said resident Siphumelele Doyi. “If people here thought it was only the municipality that does not want us here they must think again. Even our national government is anti-black because the army and Eskom are both national entities,” he said.