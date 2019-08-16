Milutin Sredojevic feels the heat ahead of cup clash

A pensive looking Milutin Sredojevic began his address yesterday, by admitting that he would not like to think about the possible backlash of an Orlando Pirates loss in the MTN8 tomorrow.

"The match on Saturday is no correction, it's either you are through or 'I don't want to think about it'," Sredojevic said at a press conference ahead of their first round clash with Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium (6pm).

The Serbian's words are a clear indication of just how much pressure he is under to deliver the goods this season.

So early in the season and Sredojevic is already feeling the heat.

This after their loss 1-0 to Green Eagles at the weekend in the CAF Champions League and their 3-0 hammering at the hands of SuperSport United in the league on Wednesday.