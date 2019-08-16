Milutin Sredojevic feels the heat ahead of cup clash
A pensive looking Milutin Sredojevic began his address yesterday, by admitting that he would not like to think about the possible backlash of an Orlando Pirates loss in the MTN8 tomorrow.
"The match on Saturday is no correction, it's either you are through or 'I don't want to think about it'," Sredojevic said at a press conference ahead of their first round clash with Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium (6pm).
The Serbian's words are a clear indication of just how much pressure he is under to deliver the goods this season.
So early in the season and Sredojevic is already feeling the heat.
This after their loss 1-0 to Green Eagles at the weekend in the CAF Champions League and their 3-0 hammering at the hands of SuperSport United in the league on Wednesday.
Sredojevic continued: "This is a hard and shocking situation. This is really a painful [situation] and I can tell you that I have not had a drop of water or food since the match [against United]."
The Buccaneers will be counting on the return to fitness of Thembinkosi Lorch who is back from a minor injury. He made a substitute's appearance in the loss to United in Mbombela.
"When he [Lorch] picked up an injury in the preseason [we rested him] as a precaution . but his present state allows him to play more minutes in the coming games," he said.
The technical team have a lot of work to do if they are to rectify the mistakes in time for the cup clash at the Orlando Stadium.
"We are playing against a team that is unpredictable, tricky and demand from us that from the first to the last minute we are present in the game," he said.
"We need to find the right formula. I believe in the team and the people who surround me and I believe that the work that we do will enable us to have a good result in the coming game."