The sponsors of the Absa Premiership sent out statement on Saturday distancing themselves from an insinuation that Absa ever made any insistence on the weekend’s matches not going ahead.

“Absa has noted reports pertaining to a new sponsorship agreement between OUTsurance and the South African Football Association‚ which in part requires that referees wear OUTsurance-branded jerseys during matches‚” Absa stated in their release.

“These media reports have implied that as a sponsor of the Absa Premiership‚ Absa has threatened match officials on the issue. This is not true. We would therefore like to place the following on record.

“We do not interfere in the administration of football or any other sporting code we sponsor.

“To the extent that any sporting code or body we support through sponsorship has a disagreement with any other party‚ it is their responsibility to resolve such disagreement.

“As a sponsor of the Absa Premiership‚ we can only protect our rights in terms of the legal agreements we have in place.