Tweeps have fun with the new colours to be won by match officials after Safa deal

The SA Football Association's (Safa) R50-million five-year sponsorship deal with insurance company OUTsurance tickled the funny bone of the Twitter universe on Tuesday‚ especially after tweeps caught sight of the bright colours that will be donned by the match officials.

Safa and OUTsurance announced that match officials would be kitted out in the green and purple colours of the insurance company when they officiate in Premier Soccer League (PSL) and all other matches from this weekend.