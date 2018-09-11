Tweeps have fun with the new colours to be won by match officials after Safa deal
The SA Football Association's (Safa) R50-million five-year sponsorship deal with insurance company OUTsurance tickled the funny bone of the Twitter universe on Tuesday‚ especially after tweeps caught sight of the bright colours that will be donned by the match officials.
Safa and OUTsurance announced that match officials would be kitted out in the green and purple colours of the insurance company when they officiate in Premier Soccer League (PSL) and all other matches from this weekend.
The new refereeing kits were on display at Safa House on Tuesday and referee Victor Gomes’ appearance in the new colours left tweeps in stitches.
Gomes was asked by event host Robert Marawa why people get nervous every time he steps out to the field.
@robertmarawa those referees will be out there acting like OUTsurance traffic pointmen making unfavorable decisions, especially Victor Gomes, the controversial Victor Gomes, this OUTsurance outfit will make him even worse.— #SarriBall (@EsaTete) September 11, 2018
"You know being a referee it’s not an easy job but it’s important to stay focused no matter what the criticism is just go there and do your job‚" Gomes said.
"At the end of the day people will sit back and say 'hey this guy is like this come week in and week out' so I think that for me is the policy I leave by.
Yerrrrrrrr jesesssssssss pic.twitter.com/HFOWyE7JeL— samuel monnahela (@MonnahelaSamuel) September 11, 2018
"I think if you look at the terms and conditions of OUTinsurance you'll see it's stipulated and like us referees we work the same way."