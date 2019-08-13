DJ Naves makes it rain money

DJ Naves confirmed the incident, saying sharing money with patrons was part of the event concept. "As you would know, events are mostly sponsored and a budget is allocated for that sponsorship. We then allocate a part of that sponsorship to give away in this manner in addition to bringing in other elements that bring events to life," he said.

He said he also gave away R10, 000 at Rich Durban Night Club in Durban and also showered patrons with R5,000 at OhBrigado Champagne Bar in East London.

"We have done this 'Blowing Money Fast' event concept for the last three years or so in and around SA," he said.

Club employee Jo Bodiba said the show was exciting as she said the giveaway brought life to the establishment.

"It's always fun to add a different element to the nightlife for consumers and giving them something to look forward to," she said.