New PSL season: Orlando Pirates really need to win a trophy in 2019-20

Orlando Pirates have finished runners-up in the last two seasons and blew the title race in 2018-19 when it was there for the taking.

But for an equaliser scored by Cape Town City in their penultimate Absa Premiership game‚ The Buccaneers would be heading into this season as champions.

Prospects:

Pirates have made another swathe of changes in the off-season‚ but it is slightly questionable as to whether they are any better off.

They must learn to turn draws into wins and although they are sure to be expertly coached by Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic‚ there remains some uncertainty over their execution.