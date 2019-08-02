Soccer

Gabadinho Mhango vows to deliver at Pirates

By Sihle Ndebele - 02 August 2019 - 08:48
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates./Lee Warren / Gallo Images
Newcomer Gabadinho Mhango has embraced the responsibility of being Orlando Pirates' go-to man for goals.

Having played a few minutes off the bench in their 2-0 Carling Black Label Cup win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, Mhango is raring to make his official Pirates debut against his first SA club, Bloemfontein Celtic, at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

"I am always ready for any challenge. Since my first day here [at Pirates] I have been talking to the coach [Milutin Sredojevic]. He told me he wants goals from me and that I am something they've been missing,'' said Mhango on the sidelines of the club's media open-day at Rand Stadium yesterday.

The Malawian joined Bucs from Bidvest Wits in June. The striker had earlier been linked to Pirates' rivals Chiefs.

"I know nothing about that [Chiefs link]. My agent was the one doing these things,'' Mhango, who arrived in SA to join Celtic from his native side Big Bullets in 2013, disclosed.

However, the 26-year-old forward did not hide that he always dreamt of linking up with one of the county's so-called big three in Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns.

"I am very excited to be here [at Pirates]. When you are playing for a small team, your target is always to play for Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns . those are the big teams in the country, so me being here is a great moment.''

Mhango had a great first season at the Students, but he later fell down the pecking order. Last season, he only started six of the 12 games he played.

"Of course, as a player I felt bad [for not playing much] because when you do well you just want to continue. It killed my confidence,'' said Mhango.

