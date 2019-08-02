Gabadinho Mhango vows to deliver at Pirates

"I know nothing about that [Chiefs link]. My agent was the one doing these things,'' Mhango, who arrived in SA to join Celtic from his native side Big Bullets in 2013, disclosed.

However, the 26-year-old forward did not hide that he always dreamt of linking up with one of the county's so-called big three in Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns.

"I am very excited to be here [at Pirates]. When you are playing for a small team, your target is always to play for Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns . those are the big teams in the country, so me being here is a great moment.''

Mhango had a great first season at the Students, but he later fell down the pecking order. Last season, he only started six of the 12 games he played.

"Of course, as a player I felt bad [for not playing much] because when you do well you just want to continue. It killed my confidence,'' said Mhango.