Former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge is continuing to train at SuperSport United and appears to be moving closer to winning a contract at the Pretoria club‚ sources say.

The 27-year-old was given the boot by Pirates at the end of an injury-plagued season after making just two starts.

He has been at United for more than a month as they continue to assess whether they wish to sign him. There is no rush to sign him on United's side as the player is out of contract and therefore the end of the month transfer deadlines is of no consequence.

But a hamstring injury suffered by Aubrey Modiba‚ which will keep him out for the next few weeks‚ might hasten a decision.

Qalinge can be used on both wings.

Coach Kaitano Tembo said at the weekend‚ after his side lost their opening game of the new league campaign against neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns‚ that he was hoping that there would be one or two more signings in the next weeks.

Qalinge’s signing has also been held up by the fact that he missed the club’s training camp in Cape Town in the middle of the pre-season preparations because of illness.

Qalinge‚ who hails from Soshanguve‚ joined Pirates in June 2014 after first starting his career at Mpumalanga Black Aces.