Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane led a mass exodus of players from Orlando Pirates after the club parted ways with several names on Wednesday.

The exits followed the departure of striker Ayanda Nkosi and defender/midfielder Abbubaker Mobara‚ who swiftly signed a four-year contract with Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Pirates also confirmed the exits of players in their reserve teams and lower divisions.

This group of players includes Reanetse Ramatlapeng‚ Katleho Molaba‚ Samuel Nkomo‚ Phumulani Masinga‚ Phila Mzila‚ Reanetse Ramatlapeng‚ Ricardo Lourenco‚ Riyaaz Nell‚ Tebogo Ngwenya‚ Rodi Sibanda‚ Lucky Mdingi and Zaahir Witbooi.

Pirates have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market‚ with the rumour mill suggesting that they have signed Maritzburg United midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe.

Bucs have also been linked with several Bloemfontein Celtic players‚ including top striker Tshegofatso Mabaso‚ midfielders Bongani Sam and Kabelo Dlamini.