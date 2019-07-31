'Forgiveness is important': Teko Modise makes peace with his father
Soccer star Teko Modise has taken his reconciliation with his father, Steve Sekgaila, a step further, sharing an image on social media of the pair meeting.
Reflecting on the efforts he made to rekindle their bond, Teko said forgiveness was important in his journey to finding peace.
“Never thought I would actually say this, never mind posting the only picture I have of us, forgiveness is important for peace, sanity and growth...my dad.”
Teko has, in the past, opened up about how his father tried to reconcile with him through SABC1 reality show, Khumbul'ekhaya, years after kicking him out, at the age of eight, because of his love for soccer.
In his memoir, The Curse of Teko Modise, the soccer star revealed that he lived on the streets after being abandoned by his father. At the height of his career, his father came searching for him, but he wasn’t interested in reconciliation.