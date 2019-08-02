It is now more than a decade since SuperSport United won the first of three back-to-back titles‚ the only club to have ever achieved that in South African football.

But in more recent times the club have become more of cup specialists.

Prospects:

When punters discuss the clubs in contention for the Absa Premiership championship at the end of the season‚ SuperSport always seem to slip into the conversation‚ even if it is without much conviction.

This is again the case‚ as a study of their squad suggests a team brimming with quality but without the necessary swagger to convince they could go all the way come to the end of the season.

Coach Kaitano Tembo gets another vote of confidence from management but it is obvious they have tightened the purse strings.