Caf Champions League final remains in limbo after CAS decision

The decision to order a replay of the Caf Champions League final was thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday, who told the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to refer the case to its proper disciplinary structures for a decision.

The Swiss-based court's decision leaves the final in limbo after the original fixture was abandoned and the match awarded to Esperance after opponents Wydad Casablanca left the pitch following a disputed decision.

After a delay of almost two hours, home side Esperance were handed the trophy and winners’ medals, but were told to return them days later after the Caf executive committee ordered a replay on neutral territory, citing "unsafe conditions".