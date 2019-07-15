Football legend Mark Batchelor shot dead outside his home

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs striker Mark Batchelor was shot and killed in a suspected hit on Monday evening near his home in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said two men on a motorcycle shot Batchelor “before he could drive into his premises at Olivedale after 6pm”.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified.”

This is a developing story.