Chiefs bag Zambian Kambole as Pirates sell Munetsi
After going four full seasons without a trophy, Kaizer Chiefs are getting serious in the transfer market with confirmation that they have signed Zambian international striker Lazarus Kambole.
The 25-year-old joins Amakhosi on a three-year deal as of July 1. Sowetan broke the news some months back that Kambole was due to sign for Chiefs.
Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung made the trip to Zambia yesterday, where both clubs signed the club-by-club transfer agreement.
Kambole was with Zesco United for the past few seasons and when Chiefs realised his contract was due to expire in December, they moved fast to snatch him.
He holds the record for the fastest hattrick in the CAF Champions League, which he scored in five minutes for Zesco against Mbabane Swallows in ESwatwini last year.
Kambole scored about 50 goals over the last two years in all competitions, including for the national team, showing his goalscoring prowess.
Speaking during the recent Cosafa Cup in Durban which Zambia won, the striker said he can deal with the pressure of playing for glamour club, Chiefs.
"Even where I am at Zesco, there's pressure. So, the pressure is everywhere. I am not going to run away from that.
"So, I know the pressure that is at Chiefs but to tell you the truth, I am equal to the task," Kambole said.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates have confirmed the sale of defender Marshall Munetsi to French Ligue 1 side, Stade de Reims.
"As I turn the page to a new chapter in my football career, I look forward to the new challenge this presents but as I move forward I can never forget my roots..Once a Pirate Always a Pirate," Munetsi commented on Pirates' website. Munetsi is in Zimbabwe's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad and will join Reims after the tournament.