Chiefs bag Zambian Kambole as Pirates sell Munetsi

After going four full seasons without a trophy, Kaizer Chiefs are getting serious in the transfer market with confirmation that they have signed Zambian international striker Lazarus Kambole.

The 25-year-old joins Amakhosi on a three-year deal as of July 1. Sowetan broke the news some months back that Kambole was due to sign for Chiefs.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung made the trip to Zambia yesterday, where both clubs signed the club-by-club transfer agreement.

Kambole was with Zesco United for the past few seasons and when Chiefs realised his contract was due to expire in December, they moved fast to snatch him.

He holds the record for the fastest hattrick in the CAF Champions League, which he scored in five minutes for Zesco against Mbabane Swallows in ESwatwini last year.